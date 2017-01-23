1 Dead on CSX railway in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead on CSX railway in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person is dead on the CSX railway on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, according to West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard is closed at the CSX Railroad crossing.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

