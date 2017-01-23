Police: Woman trespassed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Woman trespassed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

A woman was arrested Friday, hours before the inauguration, after police say she trespassed at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump's Palm Beach home and club.

Club security called police to report that the woman was illegally on the grounds and would not leave.

Palm Beach police found Kelly Ann Weidman, 51, of Clearwater on the property. She stated that she had walked on the property and smeared bananas on vehicles that were parked in the parking lot.

SPECIAL REPORT: Donald Trump's past, future in Palm Beach

She also said that she had gone inside, found a computer, and typed "F***UTrumpB." She also stated that she had moved balloons from inside the building to bushes outside.

When asked why she was on the property, she stated that she wanted to make a statement about being "cyber attacked," and that no one would listen to her, and she wanted to be arrested.

A security officer said that Weidman had come by car to the property earlier, but was turned away. She returned to the sprawling estate on foot.

