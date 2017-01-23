Witnesses needed after Boynton Beach shooting

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

In a rare public show of frustrations, local politicians are calling out both witnesses to a weekend shooting and police.

Saturday night, someone opened fire in a Boynton Beach neighborhood, hitting four adults and a little boy. Police say all of the people hurt will survive, However, they're not releasing any information on possible suspects or a motive.

Meanwhile, Monday was an emotional day on 2nd Street in Boynton Beach.

Family members of two of the men shot, brothers David and Julian Daley, said Monday afternoon they didn't know if the men would survive.

"God was looking out for them," said their mother, Joan Daley.

"He called me this morning and said Mama, I'm not dead, I am alive," said Daphney Jones of one of her grandsons.

Jones said both men are in stable condition. For the victims' protection, police and the hospital are not allowing anyone to visit them in the hospital, not even their mother.

"I just want to hold my sons and pray for my sons," Daley said.

In the meantime, Daley is begging for something to be done in her neighborhood, claiming her sons were just by-standers when the shooting started.

"It's like a war zone," she said. "Something's got to be done. This can't happen anymore. It's got to be cleaned up."

Among the five people shot was a six-year-old boy.

"The ice cream truck was parked right there, and the little baby went to buy ice cream, and that's when he got shot," Daley said.

Monday local politicians asked people who know something to say something.

"No street code of silence should stop anyone from helping police get these people off the streets who did this," said Boynton Beach city commissioner Christina Romelus, "We cannot help the community if the community won't help us."

Boynton Beach Vice Mayor Mack McCray called out the city's police department.

"I'm with the Chief constantly saying that people are calling me saying 'where are the police, they need to be more prevalent up and down those streets', and that is one of my issues with the police department here in this city," McCray said.

Late Monday afternoon, Boynton Beach Police Chief Jeffrey Katz responded in a statement, saying, "I'll leave politics to the politician. We will release information once appropriate. We continue to ask members of the public with information to come forward."