NWS surveys tornado damage in Northern PBC

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

As Ralph Giodano looked at the damage to his Juno Beach home, there was no doubt in his mind.

“If this wasn't a tornado, I don't know what the hell a tornado is,” he says.

Monday morning, National Weather Service crews started their day in Juno Beach and made their way to Palm Beach Gardens.

Robert Molleda described what factors his team looked for, as they evaluated whether or not a tornado touched down early Monday morning.

"We look at the damage, we observe the damage to trees, buildings, light poles, whatever the case might be, and we have a tool kit that converts that to an approximate wind value," he says.

The worst damage carved out a narrow six mile path - a path that was a little wider that a football field.

“One side of the street you can have huge trees down, a lot of damage, then literally 30 to 40 yards away on the other side of the street, it's like nothing happened," Molleda says.

Ralph says he is still shaken up - but thankful it wasn't worse.

“I’m just starting to calm down from that. I got to tell you - I never want to go through it again, that's for sure.”