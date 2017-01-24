Deputy reviewed 50 times for use of force

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Story Video: Click here

Contact 5 has uncovered information about the Palm Beach County deputy, currently on administrative leave after shooting and killing a man in Loxahatchee.

Since he joined PBSO in 2006, the Sheriff's Office has investigated Deputy Justin Rigney more than 50 times for use of force.

But that's not uncommon for K9 officers, according to law enforcement sources.

Most of the incidents reviewed involve the use of Rigney's K9 when arresting a suspect. In all cases, the use of force was found to be "justified, necessary and reasonable."

During Rigney's 10 years as a deputy, his personnel file shows he received at least a dozen letters commending his work, and was once called "an asset to the K9 unit."

Rigney was the subject of internal investigations twice.

He was verbally reprimanded for misusing a law enforcement database, and in another case, received a lecture after using a suspect's vehicle to make an arrest.

Before December's incident, Rigney had never been in a deputy-involved shooting. FDLE and PBSO are investigating Rigney after he shot and killed Ricky Whidden in December.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Deputies say Whidden threatened himself and his family.

Deputies say they tried to negotiate with Whideen, then shot him with rubber bullets. Rigney used real bullets when they say Whidden lunged at them with a knife.

Ricky Whidden's family told reporters who covered the shooting, they he never threatened the family, and called police in hopes of getting him help.

The family's attorney did not return call for comment.