Dwyer High School hit by EF1 tornado

UPDATE: Classes at Dwyer High School will resume Tuesday.

William T. Dwyer High School was closed Monday after it was hit by an EF tornado.

The school district is asking that teachers and staff not come to school, saying the campus is not secure or safe.

 

Storm debris, including roofing material, siding and plywood, was scattered around the school.

An emergency manager told NewsChannel 5 the storm broke windows, damaged an air conditioning unit, the roof, multiple baseball dugouts, and knocked over trees all over campus. 

 

The Benjamin School's Upper Campus in Palm Beach Gardens is also closed Monday for storm damage. Wind blew part of a bleacher from that school into Central Boulevard.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the area but is dispatching a team to investigate.

Ron Anzivino was on his morning bicycle ride when he saw the damage behind Dwyer High School.

“It was blowing quite strong,” he said. “But the houses were so well-built, they’re hurricane-proof, that I didn’t get a real sense of the damage until I came out on my bike.”

Palm Beach County schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa is scheduled to tour the school at 2:30 this afternoon. 

