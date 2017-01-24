2 In custody after vehicle stolen in Broward Co.

Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 10:39 AM EDT 2017-04-27 14:39:21 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 10:39 AM EDT 2017-04-27 14:39:21 GMT
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might... More >> Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work. More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:07 AM EDT 2017-04-26 13:07:04 GMT
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:17 AM EDT 2017-04-26 07:17:50 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:17 AM EDT 2017-04-26 07:17:50 GMT
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:13 AM EDT 2017-04-25 15:13:30 GMT Updated: Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:15 AM EDT 2017-04-25 15:15:53 GMT The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.
More >>
Story Video: Click here
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people who stole a vehicle in Broward County were taken into custody early Tuesday morning near Lantana Road.
PBSO said the thieves, who are possibly juveniles, stole the vehicle and headed north on Interstate 95.
A PBSO helicopter followed the vehicle to Lantana Road until the robbers bailed out near a Costco.
Deputies searched the area for 15 minutes and located both thieves, who were taken into custody just before 2 a.m.
PBSO has not released any other details on the incident.
Scripps Only Content 2017