2 In custody after vehicle stolen in Broward Co.

2 In custody after vehicle stolen in Broward Co.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people who stole a vehicle in Broward County were taken into custody early Tuesday morning near Lantana Road.

PBSO said the thieves, who are possibly juveniles, stole the vehicle and headed north on Interstate 95.

 

A PBSO helicopter followed the vehicle to Lantana Road until the robbers bailed out near a Costco.

Deputies searched the area for 15 minutes and located both thieves, who were taken into custody just before 2 a.m.

PBSO has not released any other details on the incident.

