Palm Beach robber posed as surveyor

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach police want residents to be aware of a Friday incident where a man posed as a surveyor while another thief broke into the home.

Investigators said the man posing as the surveyor knocked on the front door asking to see the property, especially in the back of the property.

Police said the imposter was able to get the victim to walk around to the back of the house and distract her.

That's when the other thief entered into the house and stole a safe that contained numerous valuable items.

Authorities want the public to be aware that this is a common practice that criminals use to try and gain trust to let them in or around your property.

Burglars will pose as workers for a lawn care company, surveyor, contractor or salesman in the attempt to distract residents long enough for another thief to break-in.

Police advise that if someone knocks on your door or offers unsolicited services, do not let them in or go anywhere with them.

Even if they show you credentials or say it is an emergency, Palm Beach police said do not let them in.

Police say to contact your local police department or government agency to confirm the legitimacy of the business.

Anyone with information regarding the Friday incident or similar robbers should contact the Palm Beach Police Department at 561.838.5454.