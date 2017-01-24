FOX 29's Hollani Davis welcomes baby girl! - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FOX 29's Hollani Davis welcomes baby girl!

picture by Hollani Davis picture by Hollani Davis

WFLX FOX 29 anchor Hollani Davis and her husband welcomed a baby girl into the world last week.

Hollani posted a picture on her Facebook page saying "the best miracles come in the tiniest form."

She also said her new bundle of joy "is as fierce as they come!"

We wish Hollani, her husband and their child the best!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.