$40,000 In jewelry stolen, woman sought

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.More >>
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down the person whom they say stole $40,000 worth of jewelry from a suburban West Palm Beach home.
PBSO posted a photo on social media of a woman detectives want to talk to.
The sheriff's office says she has long, straight, reddish-brown hair and was wearing a peach shirt and white pants with black patches on both sides of her hips.
A tipster could earn a reward, according to the sheriff's office.
If you recognize her please call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.