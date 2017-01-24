$40,000 In jewelry stolen, woman sought

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United to offer bumped flyers up to $10,000 after video flap

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down the person whom they say stole $40,000 worth of jewelry from a suburban West Palm Beach home.

PBSO posted a photo on social media of a woman detectives want to talk to.

The sheriff's office says she has long, straight, reddish-brown hair and was wearing a peach shirt and white pants with black patches on both sides of her hips.

A tipster could earn a reward, according to the sheriff's office.

If you recognize her please call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Hey you, you who stole $40k worth of jewelry ?? from a home in WPB, we have you in camera. Only a matter of time now. RT for #Justice pic.twitter.com/9xAmuT9o8q — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 24, 2017

