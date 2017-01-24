Puppies rescued days after Italian avalanche

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United to offer bumped flyers up to $10,000 after video flap

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

(NBC) - There was an encouraging sign of hope for emergency crews digging into an avalanche-slammed hotel in Italy on Monday.

Rescuers found three puppies alive under the debris, and they appeared to be in good condition.

The puppies survived for days under tons of snow, giving crews new hope for the 23 people still missing in the disaster.

A firefighter spokesman said the puppies show that conditions under the snow could still support life.

It's been five days since the avalanche plowed into the hotel in central Italy.

Emergency crews are hoping that the missing people may have found air pockets under the debris, and that the snow itself had insulated them from the frigid temperatures.

So far nine people have been rescued alive from the hotel and six people have died.

The first survivors were released Monday from the hospital.

Rescue crews are digging by hand and with shovels and chainsaws in hopes of finding more survivors.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel