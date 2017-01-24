Get free tax help in Martin County

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United to offer bumped flyers up to $10,000 after video flap

United to offer bumped flyers up to $10,000 after video flap

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

Tax season has arrived, and Martin County is offering free advice and assistance at several locations starting Feb. 1.

Residents can get help with their taxes at four Martin County library locations through April 14:

Below is a schedule with locations and times that the free tax help will be available:

Blake Library, 2351 S.E. Monterey Road, Stuart

Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peter & Julie Cummings Library, 2551 S.W. Matheson Avenue, Palm City

Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hoke Library, 1150 N.W. Jack Williams Way, Jensen Beach

Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday Noon to 4 p.m.

Robert Morgade Library, 5851 S.E. Community Drive, Stuart

Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The county said all tax assistance is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Taxpayers are urged to ensure they have the previous year's tax forms and all current year forms before arriving, including valid photo identification, Social Security card and the Social Security cards of any dependents.

For more information call 772-219-4969 or visit the Martin County Library System website at www.library.martin.fl.us