Student accused of pushing assistant principal

Student accused of pushing assistant principal

A Santaluces High School student is facing serious charges.

School police say 18-year-old Roy Adams became physical with an assistant principal at Santaluces, Monday. Police claim Adams was irate and would not settle down and that he broke a window during the incident.

Police put Adams under arrest and say they found marijuana on him.

Adams is charged with battery, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief.

