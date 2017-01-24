Wellington student honored for volunteer work

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

A Wellington high school student has been honored in Tallahassee for his service as a volunteer.

Daniel Clein received the Volunteer Florida Champion of Service Award during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet.

Clein founded Bricks Busting Boredom. The non-profit collects new or gently used Lego bricks and donates them to children’s hospitals in the Palm Beach County area.

“I’m proud to recognize Daniel Clein with the Champion of Service Award for his continued leadership and community service. His hours helping children and families in his community has impacted countless lives. I’d like to thank Daniel for his dedication to helping others," Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the impact Daniel has had on the children and families being served at the Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital and the surrounding area," added Volunteer Florida Chief Executive Officer Chester Spellman.

Clein has collected more than 500 pounds of Legos over the past year.