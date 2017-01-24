Martin County HS among multiple vandalism cases

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

Martin County High School is one of several new buildings targeted by a vandal with a high powered pellet gun.

This brings to six, and possibly as many as eight, the number of buildings hit in recent weeks. Among the targets, several government buildings.

The principal of MCHS, Alfred Fabrizio, sent out a call to parents Tuesday letting them know of the situation.

.@MartinFLSheriff investigating more cases of buildings being shot at. At least 6, maybe up to 8 recent cases. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/GyQinnC88k — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) January 24, 2017

The message, said in part, "School officials have become aware that our school is one of six Martin County establishments that was vandalized through the use of a pellet gun late last night. At no time were our students or staff threatened."

Other buildings hit included a dental office in Palm City and a Verizon store in Jensen Beach.

A bail bonds business not far from the sheriff's office also had its front door smashed Monday, which could be linked to these recent vandalism cases.

This follows Monday's discovery of damage done to the Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office. Previous damage was done to the county courthouse and the Veterans Services building.

Scripps Only Content 2017