Martin County HS among multiple vandalism cases

The message, said in part, "School officials have become aware that our school is one of six Martin County establishments that was vandalized through the use of a pellet gun late last night. At no time were our students or staff threatened."
Other buildings hit included a dental office in Palm City and a Verizon store in Jensen Beach.
A bail bonds business not far from the sheriff's office also had its front door smashed Monday, which could be linked to these recent vandalism cases.
This follows Monday's discovery of damage done to the Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office. Previous damage was done to the county courthouse and the Veterans Services building.