Horse rescued from So. Fla. ditch

Horse rescued from So. Fla. ditch

(WSVN, CNN NEWSOURCE) A Florida rescue team came together to help a horse trapped in a ditch Tuesday.

According to rescuers-- the owner was riding down the road when the horse got spooked by a passing car in Miami-Dade County.

Both horse and rider ended up falling into a grassy roadside ditch.

The rider climbed out, unhurt.

In order to calm the animal down-- rescuers covered the skittish horse's eyes with a blindfold. They then used ropes and a strong sling to raise the horse up and onto land.

The horse was not injured.

