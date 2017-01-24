Sick of political posts on Facebook? There's an app for that - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sick of political posts on Facebook? There's an app for that

Are you tired of seeing too many political posts on Facebook? Short of unfriending people, there isn't much you can do to remove partisan posts. Until now.

A new plugin for the Google Chrome web browser will hide most if not all political posts with the toggle of a switch. The plugin, called simply Remove All Politics From Facebook, adds an "off" button to your browser, letting you toggle politics on or off. After turning it on or off, you must reload Facebook for the change to take effect.

According to the developers, "Unfortunately, memes will still exist. But we will do our best to take care of the rest."

We gave the plugin a spin for ourselves to see how effective it is. The results? There appears to be about a 50 percent reduction in posts that are politically motivated (think rants, link posts with statuses that include words like a--hole), but the number of posts about stories in the political realm seems to be about the same.

So if you're looking to see fewer tirades about how terrible Trump or Obama is, this plugin might be helpful. But if you want to bury your head in the proverbial sand and not hear anything about executive orders, Cabinet nominations, and the like, you'll just need to find less politically-interested friends.

