Martin deputy-involved shooting investigated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin deputy-involved shooting investigated

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says it is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting.

There is a heavy police presence near a McDonald's at Kanner Highway and I-95.

The deputy is fine and the person shot is hospitalized.

This story will be updated

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.