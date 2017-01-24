Robbery investigation leads to drug bust

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

A robbery investigation led to the discovery of a drug operation and the arrests of 4 people in Stuart, according to city police.

The robbery was reported two weeks ago and the alleged victim was able to identify some of the suspects.

Police say they were able to quickly find two of them at a home in the 500 block of SE Amerigo Avenue.

They were identified as Dayne Oldenborg and Jaedon Johnson

Officers obtained a search warrant and say they found about 14 grams of heroin, nearly 3 pounds of cannabis, and 2 guns.

Police say they later also arrested Dane Cotton and Cameron Ritz.

Charges range from robbery, trafficking in heroin, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.