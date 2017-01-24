Man hurt in West Palm shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man hurt in West Palm shooting

A man has been injured in a shooting in West Palm Beach.

The incident happened in the 700 block of 39th Street, according to West Palm Beach police.

Police did not identify the victim or give his condition.

No further information has been released.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.