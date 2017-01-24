Protesters unhappy with Sen. Marco Rubio - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Protesters unhappy with Sen. Marco Rubio

Several people stood with signs, chanted and had a message for Florida Senator Marco Rubio Tuesday.

The protesters stood along PGA Boulevard, outside of Senator Rubio’s office at PGA Commons Plaza in Palm Beach Gardens.

Many say they’re unhappy with Senator Rubio’s support of President Trump’s cabinet picks.

Rubio recently supported Rex Tillerson, President Trump’s pick for Secretary of State.

“We’re all willing to use our time and resources to make sure that Donald Trump’s scary agenda does not go forward. Not all of it but some of it,” said Robbie Gunn of Hobe Sound.

As Republicans criticized Democrats for not moving quickly enough on Trump's selections, the GOP-led panels easily approved his choices to lead the Transportation, Housing, and Commerce departments. The president's nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, also won broad support.

But several of Trump's nominations were moving slowly, escalating the partisan bickering.

Information from the AP was used in this report.

