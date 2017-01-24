1 Dead on CSX railway in West Palm Beach ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead on CSX railway in West Palm Beach ID'd

UPDATE: Police have identified the man who was struck as 27-year-old Jeff Madeus of West Palm Beach.

EARLIER: 

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person is dead on the CSX railway on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, according to West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard was closed at the CSX Railroad crossing Monday evening.

West Palm Beach police say the victim was on the north side of the road as he walked westbound under the railroad crossing gate and was struck by the northbound train.

The man's identity is unknown. He is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old.

