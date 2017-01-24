1 Dead on CSX railway in West Palm Beach ID'd

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

UPDATE: Police have identified the man who was struck as 27-year-old Jeff Madeus of West Palm Beach.

EARLIER:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person is dead on the CSX railway on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, according to West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard was closed at the CSX Railroad crossing Monday evening.

West Palm Beach police say the victim was on the north side of the road as he walked westbound under the railroad crossing gate and was struck by the northbound train.

The man's identity is unknown. He is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old.