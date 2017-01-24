Two shot in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two shot in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police are investigating a shooting at 320 NE 13th Avenue.

Police say one man was shot on the arm, the other shot on the leg.

They were transported to Delray Medical Center.

Police have not said what condition they are in and have not released any other details.

 

