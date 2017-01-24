PBC leaders hear impacts on flight restrictions

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

Palm Beach County leaders are looking for solutions to a presidential problem here in Palm Beach County.

The county's airport director painted a grim picture for commissioners of what will happen to local airports and businesses when President Donald Trump vacations at Mar-a-Lago.

Jonathan Miller representing Lantana Airport stood before the commission today reiterating his stance on the issue he first told us last week.

"Devastating to us economically," said Miller.

County Airports Director Bruce Pelly presented his report showing the financial losses for airports across the area when President Trump visits.

Lantana Airport would shutdown being within 10 miles of Mar-a-Lago.

Pelly says county leaders could ask for more notice when it comes to visits.

"Proper notice as to when he's coming and maybe some of those opportunities to maybe use another county facility," says Pelly.

Commissioner Dave Kerner hopes more can be done to continue operations at Lantana Airport.

"Have a temporary flight tower placed at Lantana Airport along with TSA agents."

County commissioners voted unanimously to direct staff to work with the Federal Government on how to alleviate some of these impacts.