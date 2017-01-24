ACC to seek custody for dog thrown off bridge

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

Story Video: Click here

With the help of a splint and a lot of TLC, 8 year-old BJ is walking on his own again.

A miracle, according to veterinarians, after the Jack Russell Terrier mix was thrown nearly 50 feet from the Blue Heron bridge last week.



“He’s eating well. He’s drinking well. He loves to go outside,” said Animal Care and Control Veterinarian Dr. Dacia Oprisanu.

An incredible turnaround from a incident that left him fighting for his life, with severe swelling and an injured paw.

However, a new battle could be around the corner. “We are planning on going for court custody,” said Dianne Sauve the Director of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.



Animal Care and Control says the family of the young woman accused of throwing the dog over the bridge will not give up custody of BJ. And that concerns Sauve greatly.

“I’m not comfortable putting BJ back into a home without knowing that he’s not ever going to be in danger again,” Sauve said.



ACC is asking for anyone who was there that day and witnessed the incident to come forward, hoping any information can help them make sure BJ ends up in a safe environment.



Both PBSO and ACC’s investigations are open and active.



It is not entirely clear what relationship the girl had to the dog. However, we know she was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after the incident.