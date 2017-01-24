2 In custody after vehicles stolen in Broward

Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 8:47 PM EDT 2017-04-28 00:47:55 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 8:47 PM EDT 2017-04-28 00:47:55 GMT
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Story Video: Click here
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles who stole a vehicle in Broward County were taken into custody early Tuesday morning near Lantana Road.
The incident began around 1 a.m. in Hollywood. Police say a security guard working at a dealership notified them that he saw three to five vehicles drive through the gate. A K-9 officer followed them until Broward County sheriff's deputies began a pursuit. At the Palm Beach County line, PBSO began following the suspects. PBSO said they received a call from the Hollywood Police Department advising to be on the lookout for two stolen vehicles heading northbound on Interstate 95.
A PBSO helicopter followed the vehicle to Lantana Road until the robbers bailed out near a Costco in the 1800 block of Lantana Rd.
Deputies searched the area for 15 minutes and located the juveniles, ages 14 and 15, who were taken into custody around 2:30 a.m.
The two stolen vehicles, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limiteds, were recovered, said PBSO.
