2 In custody after vehicles stolen in Broward

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles who stole a vehicle in Broward County were taken into custody early Tuesday morning near Lantana Road.

The incident began around 1 a.m. in Hollywood.

Police say a security guard working at a dealership notified them that he saw three to five vehicles drive through the gate.

A K-9 officer followed them until Broward County sheriff's deputies began a pursuit. At the Palm Beach County line, PBSO began following the suspects.

PBSO said they received a call from the Hollywood Police Department advising to be on the lookout for two stolen vehicles heading northbound on Interstate 95.

A PBSO helicopter followed the vehicle to Lantana Road until the robbers bailed out near a Costco in the 1800 block of Lantana Rd.

Deputies searched the area for 15 minutes and located the juveniles, ages 14 and 15, who were taken into custody around 2:30 a.m.

The two stolen vehicles, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limiteds, were recovered, said PBSO.