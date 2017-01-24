2 In custody after vehicles stolen in Broward - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 In custody after vehicles stolen in Broward

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles who stole a vehicle in Broward County were taken into custody early Tuesday morning near Lantana Road.

The incident began around 1 a.m. in Hollywood.

Police say a security guard working at a dealership notified them that he saw three to five vehicles drive through the gate.

A K-9 officer followed them until Broward County sheriff's deputies began a pursuit. At the Palm Beach County line, PBSO began following the suspects.

PBSO said they received a call from the Hollywood Police Department advising to be on the lookout for two stolen vehicles heading northbound on Interstate 95.  

A PBSO helicopter followed the vehicle to Lantana Road until the robbers bailed out near a Costco in the 1800 block of Lantana Rd.

Deputies searched the area for 15 minutes and located the juveniles, ages 14 and 15, who were taken into custody around 2:30 a.m.

The two stolen vehicles, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limiteds, were recovered, said PBSO.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.