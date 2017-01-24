Suspect in Stuart deputy-involved shooting ID'd

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

UPDATE: The suspect in the Stuart deputy-involved shooting has been identified as 23-year-old Horace Edmond Brown, of Riviera Beach, officials say.

EARLIER STORY:

There was a Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy-involved shooting along Lost River Road near Kanner Highway and I-95 Tuesday afternoon.

At a late-afternoon news conference Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the shooting happened on the east side of a Marriott hotel during a felony narcotics investigation.

"The subject, rather than cooperate with law enforcement at the time of the arrest, chose instead to ram his vehicle into several of our vehicles, drove at one of our deputies, is what it appears to be now, and they did open fire on him in what initially does appear to be an act of self defense," said Sheriff Snyder.

After the shooting the suspect tried to get away and ran toward a nearby McDonald's. He was captured and air-lifted to a trauma center.

Officials said later that the suspect was shot twice in the upper torso and is at Lawnwood-Regional Medical Center in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

No deputies were seriously injured.

The sheriff says there were several witnesses and he believes there could be surveillance video of the encounter.

Photo of suspect shot by Martin county deputies @WPTV pic.twitter.com/hrWImFKmmG — Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) January 25, 2017

Suspect vehicle has lights on. @MartinFLSheriff says suspect rammed at least 2 of his vehicles. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/z3RSimwYBG — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) January 24, 2017