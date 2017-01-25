New sober home regulations approved - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New sober home regulations approved

Delray Beach commissioners approved new sober home regulations Tuesday

Facilities will now be required to provide more details about what they do. They will also have to re-apply to operate on the city every year.

City leaders say the homes, which are used to house people recovering from drugs or alcohol, have contributed to some of the city's problems. 

During the same meeting, the city commission voted to postpone a lawsuit settlement. 

The developers of 'Atlantic Crossing' are suing the city for 40 million dollars, claiming Delray Beach is unlawfully stalling the mixed-use project.

The developer is also is also challenging the city who owns the alleys. 

A settlement would save the city from paying any damages, and sets in motion a process of granting developers permission to begin building. 

