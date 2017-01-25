New sober home regulations approved

Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 8:47 PM EDT 2017-04-28 00:47:55 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 8:47 PM EDT 2017-04-28 00:47:55 GMT
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
More >> Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 4:22 PM EDT 2017-04-27 20:22:23 GMT
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.
More >>
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.
More >> Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:08 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:08:13 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 3:08 PM EDT 2017-04-27 19:08:13 GMT Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself. More >> Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself. More >> Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 10:39 AM EDT 2017-04-27 14:39:21 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 10:39 AM EDT 2017-04-27 14:39:21 GMT
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT 2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might... More >> Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work. More >>
Story Video: Click here
Delray Beach commissioners approved new sober home regulations Tuesday
Facilities will now be required to provide more details about what they do. They will also have to re-apply to operate on the city every year.
City leaders say the homes, which are used to house people recovering from drugs or alcohol, have contributed to some of the city's problems.
During the same meeting, the city commission voted to postpone a lawsuit settlement.
The developers of 'Atlantic Crossing' are suing the city for 40 million dollars, claiming Delray Beach is unlawfully stalling the mixed-use project.
The developer is also is also challenging the city who owns the alleys.
A settlement would save the city from paying any damages, and sets in motion a process of granting developers permission to begin building.
Scripps Only Content 2017