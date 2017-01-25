New sober home regulations approved

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

Delray Beach commissioners approved new sober home regulations Tuesday

Facilities will now be required to provide more details about what they do. They will also have to re-apply to operate on the city every year.

City leaders say the homes, which are used to house people recovering from drugs or alcohol, have contributed to some of the city's problems.

During the same meeting, the city commission voted to postpone a lawsuit settlement.

The developers of 'Atlantic Crossing' are suing the city for 40 million dollars, claiming Delray Beach is unlawfully stalling the mixed-use project.

The developer is also is also challenging the city who owns the alleys.

A settlement would save the city from paying any damages, and sets in motion a process of granting developers permission to begin building.