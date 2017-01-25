Buy one get one free Wednesday at the fair - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Buy one get one free Wednesday at the fair

If you're looking for something to do Wednesday, there's a great deal at the South Florida Fair.

RELATED: More fair coverage

If you buy one adult admission, a second person can get in free with a coupon that's available at Palm Beach County Goodwill stores or by clicking here.  

The fair is being held at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Southern Boulevard through Jan. 29.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.