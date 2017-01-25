Ikea recalls beach chair globally after injuries

Posted: Thursday, April 27 2017 8:47 PM EDT 2017-04-28 00:47:55 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 27 2017 8:47 PM EDT 2017-04-28 00:47:55 GMT
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Story Video: Click here
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is recalling a beach chair globally after receiving reports that it can collapse and cause injury, such as by pinching fingers.
RECALLS: More recall news
Ikea urges customers with any model of Mysingso beach chair to return them before Jan. 31 for a full refund without proof of purchase.
Ikea said Tuesday it had received five reports from Finland, Germany, the United States, Denmark and Australia in which users sustained injuries.
Ikea, a leading global home furnishings group, has more than 300 stores in 27 countries. Its parent company is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
