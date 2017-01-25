Ikea recalls beach chair globally after injuries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ikea recalls beach chair globally after injuries

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is recalling a beach chair globally after receiving reports that it can collapse and cause injury, such as by pinching fingers.

Ikea urges customers with any model of Mysingso beach chair to return them before Jan. 31 for a full refund without proof of purchase.

Ikea said Tuesday it had received five reports from Finland, Germany, the United States, Denmark and Australia in which users sustained injuries.

Ikea, a leading global home furnishings group, has more than 300 stores in 27 countries. Its parent company is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

