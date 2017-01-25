Car destroyed by fire in suburban Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car destroyed by fire in suburban Boynton Beach

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a car fire on Boynton Beach Boulevard that engulfed a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted the vehicle destroyed by flames near the intersection of El Clair Ranch Road.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

