El Dorado Furniture Kick's Off it's 50 Years/50 Families Community Relations Campaign

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

MIAMI, FL – As part of its 50th Anniversary, El Dorado Furniture, the family-owned company, will be officially launching the start of its upcoming "50 Years/50 Families Community Relations Campaign" with a Kick-Off Event on Thursday, January 26th at it's original Eight Street Location at 2475 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135.

El Dorado Furniture will be giving back to local Florida communities by changing the lives of 50 underprivileged families by providing them with the primary essentials of home furnishings. El Dorado Furniture is committed to providing over a quarter million dollars’ worth of home furnishings to these families.

"When you see someone who needs helps, it touches you. There's something magical that happens when you give back, especially in the community that has made us what we are today." says Pedro A. Capo, Chief Operations Officer of El Dorado Furniture. “Every time you help somebody it doesn't just touch the lives of the people who you're helping, it touches the lives of everyone on your team.”

El Dorado Furniture has partnered with its local media partners and various non-profit organizations to help identify 50 underprivileged families and to share these life-changing stories via all media communications, throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Lee Counties. This community relations campaign will run through the end of June with a closing ceremony reuniting all families selected.

About El Dorado Furniture

In 1966, Manuel Capó and sons, Luis and Carlos, sailed towards freedom on a 24-foot makeshift boat named "El Dorado." Since the 1967 inception, El Dorado Furniture, known as the largest Hispanic-owned furniture retail enterprise in the United States and is consistently ranked amongst the top 50 furniture businesses nationwide. Nearly 50 years later, the brand has expanded operations throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Lee Counties. El Dorado Furniture remains dedicated to offering exceptional home furnishings with an unaltering level of commitment. Please visit www.eldoradofurniture.com for further information.