Madonna applies to adopt 2 more kids from Malawi

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) -- Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.

A government spokesman says the singer appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday.

Spokesman Mlenga Mvula says it is now up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order. The singer will have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application.

Madonna in 2008 adopted David Banda and a year later adopted Mercy James.

The pop star in 2006 founded the charity Raising Malawi to address the poverty and hardship endured by this southern African country's orphans and vulnerable children.