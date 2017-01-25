Madonna applies to adopt 2 more kids from Malawi - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Madonna applies to adopt 2 more kids from Malawi

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) -- Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.

A government spokesman says the singer appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday.

Spokesman Mlenga Mvula says it is now up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order. The singer will have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application.

Madonna in 2008 adopted David Banda and a year later adopted Mercy James.

The pop star in 2006 founded the charity Raising Malawi to address the poverty and hardship endured by this southern African country's orphans and vulnerable children.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.