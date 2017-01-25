Madonna applies to adopt 2 more kids from Malawi

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.More >>
LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) -- Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.
A government spokesman says the singer appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday.
Spokesman Mlenga Mvula says it is now up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order. The singer will have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application.
Madonna in 2008 adopted David Banda and a year later adopted Mercy James.
The pop star in 2006 founded the charity Raising Malawi to address the poverty and hardship endured by this southern African country's orphans and vulnerable children.