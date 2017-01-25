Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT
Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might...More >>
NEW YORK (AP) -- Dow Jones industrial average eclipses 20,000 for the first time; cheers from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president last fall.
The Dow was up 102 points, or 0.56 percent, to 20,018.
The Nasdaq rose 48 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,600. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,290.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.51 percent.