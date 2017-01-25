Victims of Boynton double shooting ID'd

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: Police have identified the victims of Tuesday's shooting as Sean Deruise, 23, and Raiquon Sanders, 20. Both remain hospitalized. Detectives say that they have identified a suspect and are actively searching for him.

EARLIER:

A different day, same result in Boynton Beach.

"Bop bop bop," a neighbor says, describing the gunshots he heard.

Officers on Tuesday investigated a shooting along NE 13th Avenue where two men were shot. One victim was hut by a bullet in the arm and the other in the leg.

One man was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery and the other is refusing to talk to investigators.

"No street code of silence should stop anyone from helping police get these people off the streets who did this," said Boynton Beach City Commissioner Christina Romelus Monday. "We cannot help the community if the community won't help us."

That's what Boynton Beach City Commissioner Christina Romelus said Monday, referring to Saturday night's shooting.

Five people were shot, including a 6-year-old boy just a mile and a half from Tuesday's shooting.

"I'm with the chief constantly saying that people are calling me saying 'where are the police, they need to be more prevalent up and down those streets', and that is one of my issues with the police department here in this city," Boynton Beach Vice Mayor Mack McCray said.

On Tuesday night, Boynton Beach Police Chief Jeffery Katz was a little over mile away at a ceremony. NewsChannel 5 went there to ask for comment on this latest shooting, but a spokesperson declined our request.

On Monday, he tweeted, "I'll leave politics to the politicians. Our only interest is in addressing this shooting."

If you have any information about either shooting, your asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers.

SWAT was called to serve a warrant at an apartment on NE 13th Avenue. A flash bang could be heard just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. It appears no one was home, and no arrests were made.

