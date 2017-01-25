Love Big Mac Special Sauce? Get your very own limited edition bo - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Love Big Mac Special Sauce? Get your very own limited edition bottle on Thursday

picture by MCDONALD'S WEBSITE picture by MCDONALD'S WEBSITE

Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun. 

If you're a fan of the Big Mac, you will love this announcement. 

For one day only, on Thursday, Jan. 26, McDonald's is giving away 10,000 FREE limited edition bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce in restaurants around the country. 

It's all a part of the national launch of the two additional Big Mac sandwiches, the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.

