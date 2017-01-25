Founding member of Allman Brothers dies in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Founding member of Allman Brothers dies in WPB

Story Video: Click here

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drummer Butch Trucks, one of the founding members of Southern rock legend The Allman Brothers, has died. He was 69.

Page Stallings, Trucks' booking agent, said Trucks died Tuesday at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. Stallings didn't know the cause of death.

Trucks was one of two original drummers, along with Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson, who helped formed the rhythms and the drive for The Allman Brothers. Formed in 1969 and led by Duane and Gregg Allman, the group helped define the Southern rock sound that incorporated blues, rock, country and jazz.

Trucks was most recently touring with his band, Butch Trucks and the Freight Train.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.