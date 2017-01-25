Cops: Doctor had gun, drugs at Boca school

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A Palm Beach County doctor has been arrested for aggravated stalking after police say he repeatedly harassed the mother of his child. During his arrest, police say they found weapons and methamphetamine on him.

The victim says her ex-fiance, Dr. Steven M. Glanz, has been harassing her over the past four years. Glanz is a doctor at Advanced Dermatology in Delray Beach.

She showed Boca Raton police a series of text messages she considered threatening in nature.

According to an arrest report, the text messages included statements like "I have my house loaded with assault rifles scarface style" and "Send the swat team".

The victim told police she thought Glanz was possibly suffering from paranoia or schizophrenia, but he has never been diagnosed with anything.

The victim also provided copies of a few emails sent to her by Glanz. In the emails, he accuses her of having issues with mental illness.

Due to Glanz showing up at her residence for no reason and calling her constantly when she has their son, police advised the woman to get a restraining order, so Glanz stops harassing her through electronic media such as text messages or emails.

The next day, the victim told police that since her initial report with police she received several additional threatening messages after he was instructed to discontinue the messages, demonstrating an ongoing course of harassment.

After confirming that the woman was in fear for her safety based on her recent and repeated communication with Glanz, police say most of the elements of aggravated stalking were present against him.

Officers learned that Glanz would be picking up his child at St. Andrews School in Boca Raton and planned to make contact with him there.

Once Glanz appeared at the school, staff escorted him to a private building out of view from students, parents and most staff.

Once inside and distracted, officers approached him and notified him of his arrest.

Upon searching Glanz, officers recovered a holstered, loaded 5-shot North American Arms .22 magnum derringer firearm in his right front pocket. Officers found a black folding knife in his left front pocket. And during the booking process, a search revealed a small brown glass vile in the small coin pocket on the front right side of his jeans.

The contents of the vial were tested and were confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Dr. Steven Glanz is charged with Aggravated Stalking, Possession of a Firearm on School Property, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

He is being held without bond.