'No swim' advisory issued for Jupiter Beach Park

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

The Florida Department of Health issued an advisory Tuesday for Jupiter Beach Park after samples this week showed high levels of bacteria.

Water tests taken Monday at the 46-acre park had high levels of the enterococci bacteria.

Officials said causes of the high levels are unknown but usually associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf, high tides or runoff following heavy rains.

The DOH said contact with water at the beach park could pose increased risk of infectious disease, particularly for susceptible individuals.

Health officials always encourages rinsing with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

Beach water quality for Palm Beach County and throughout the state can be found at www.flhealthpalmbeach.org

