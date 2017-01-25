'No swim' advisory issued for Jupiter Beach Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'No swim' advisory issued for Jupiter Beach Park

The Florida Department of Health issued an advisory Tuesday for Jupiter Beach Park after samples this week showed high levels of bacteria.

Water tests taken Monday at the 46-acre park had high levels of the enterococci bacteria.

Officials said causes of the high levels are unknown but usually associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf, high tides or runoff following heavy rains.

 

The DOH said contact with water at the beach park could pose increased risk of infectious disease, particularly for susceptible individuals.

Health officials always encourages rinsing with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

Beach water quality for Palm Beach County and throughout the state can be found at www.flhealthpalmbeach.org
 

