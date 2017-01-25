$850K bond set for ex-St. Lucie deputy

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

UPDATE: A judge set bond for ex-St. Lucie County deputy Evan Cramer at $750,000 on a sexual battery charge and $100,000 on a second charge of seeking a bribe. The judge also ordered Cramer not to have any contact with the victim or witnesses. Cramer said he would like a public defender.

NOW- judge sets bond for former SLC deputy Evan Cramer at $850,000. Can't contact victim or witnesses. Cramer asks for public defender @WPTV pic.twitter.com/HXxHYCygZA — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) January 26, 2017

EARLIER:

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and battery committed while he was on the job, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said Wednesday that Deputy Evan Cramer was fired after his arrest.

Mascara said that Tuesday evening, a woman walked into Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce and stated that she had been sexually assaulted by an on-duty St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy.

SLCSO immediately launched a full investigation into her allegations. Investigators were able to substantiate her claims.

Deputy Evan Cramer was arrested Wednesday morning for First Degree Sexual Battery on an adult 18 years or older. The crime is a felony and Cramer could face a life sentence.

He has been with SLCSO for eight months.

Cramer is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Mascara says Cramer stopped the woman for a traffic offense. The officer told her he had warrants for her arrest and he negotiated a sexual act in exchange for not taking her to jail.

According to Mascara, Cramer took the victim to an area where the sex acts took place.

Cramer conducted the traffic stop without notifying SLCSO Dispatch, according to Mascara.

"I want to personally apologize to our community and all the other members of law enforcement for Cramer's dishonorable actions that he did," the sheriff said.

Mascara said from the comments that Cramer told the victim, the Sheriff's Office believes it is possible that this is not the first time he has committed this crime.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Deputy Cramer is asked to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 772-462-3230 or 911.



