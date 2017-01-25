PBC students awarded millions in scholarships

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

A college fair in Palm Beach County has awarded millions in scholarships to minority students.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday more than a thousand students got a shot at impressing several colleges that set up shop at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

The two-day event resulted in the awarding of more than $8 million in scholarships.

"Oh, it's very exciting because I wasn't expecting to come here and walk away with a scholarship," said Santaluces High School senior Victor Hollis. "I can focus more on school rather than having to stress out over payments because tuition can be a little costly."

Many of the students getting acceptance letters and scholarships are the first in their family to have the opportunity to attend college.

Parents also had a chance to visit with college representatives to ask about the cost associated with college and help available to them.