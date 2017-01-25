Bullet-riddled car found in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bullet-riddled car found in Lake Worth

Deputies responding to a call of shots fired found a bullet-riddled car in Lake Worth Wednesday.

The vehicle was located near Wingfield Street and 14th Avenue South.

Investigators did not find a victim but did locate many shell casings in the street.

They have been searching for witnesses and urge anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

 

 

