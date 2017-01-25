Cops: Boy shot classmate, asked victim to shoot - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Boy shot classmate, asked victim to shoot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A newly released police report says the Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school turned the weapon around and asked the victim to kill him.

The report was released Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office. It says the 17-year-old suspect expressed surprise that his victim was still alive before asking that he pull the trigger.

The report says the victim, 16-year-old Logan Cole, refused to shoot his attacker.

The account by Sheriff's Detective Glenn Kemp says the suspect assembled the shotgun inside a school bathroom stall and waited several minutes until the first class bell rang.

The Associated Press isn't naming the suspect because it generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.

A message was left with the suspect's public defender.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.