Cops: Boy shot classmate, asked victim to shoot

Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:27:32 GMT
Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-04-26 15:31:52 GMT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A newly released police report says the Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school turned the weapon around and asked the victim to kill him.
The report was released Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office. It says the 17-year-old suspect expressed surprise that his victim was still alive before asking that he pull the trigger.
The report says the victim, 16-year-old Logan Cole, refused to shoot his attacker.
The account by Sheriff's Detective Glenn Kemp says the suspect assembled the shotgun inside a school bathroom stall and waited several minutes until the first class bell rang.
The Associated Press isn't naming the suspect because it generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.
A message was left with the suspect's public defender.