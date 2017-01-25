Cops: Boy shot classmate, asked victim to shoot

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A newly released police report says the Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school turned the weapon around and asked the victim to kill him.

The report was released Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office. It says the 17-year-old suspect expressed surprise that his victim was still alive before asking that he pull the trigger.

The report says the victim, 16-year-old Logan Cole, refused to shoot his attacker.

The account by Sheriff's Detective Glenn Kemp says the suspect assembled the shotgun inside a school bathroom stall and waited several minutes until the first class bell rang.

The Associated Press isn't naming the suspect because it generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.

A message was left with the suspect's public defender.