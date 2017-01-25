Pedestrian struck by train in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck by train in Jupiter

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Jupiter Wednesday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at Indiantown Road and Alternate A1A. 

Officials say the victim was found under the train and confirmed dead at the scene. 

