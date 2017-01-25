PBSO: Teen killed in Belle Glade ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Teen killed in Belle Glade ID'd

Detectives are seeking information related to the homicide and shooting of two Belle Glade teens. 

The incident happened on January 16 in the 100 block of State Road 715 in Belle Glade.

Deputies identified the teen who was shot and killed as Martin Alcaraz. The other victim, Alex Mota, survived his injuries. 

The age of the teens has not been released. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477)

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.