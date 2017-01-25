PBSO: Missing Belle Glade man located

Researchers are creating an artificial womb to improve care for extremely premature babies _ and remarkable animal testing suggests the first-of-its-kind watery incubation so closely mimics mom that it just might work.

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

UPDATE: Norberto Ramos has been located, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, endangered 83-year-old man.

Norberto Ramos left his residence in the 1600 block of NW Ave L driving a 2007 4-door blue/turquoise Toyota Yaris with Florida Tag 993 REJ and has not been seen or heard from since.

Norberto is described as 5 foot 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds with white hair and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt with dark blue pants and glasses.

Norberto has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Anyone who should come in contact with Norberto is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.