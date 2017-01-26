Get a free Shake Shack burger by downloading app - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Get a free Shake Shack burger by downloading app

(NBC) - The restaurant chain Shake Shack is introducing its new “Shack App” and users can get a free burger.

The mobile ordering app allows customers to place an order, then select a location and time for pickup at select Shake Shacks.

Users who download the app by Feb. 28 receive a free single Shackburger. Just create an account and use the code "shackappy" at checkout.

