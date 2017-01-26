Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Jupiter

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Jupiter Wednesday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at Indiantown Road and Alternate A1A. 

Officials say the victim was found under the train and confirmed dead at the scene. 

According to Jupiter Police, east and westbound Indiantown Road are closed at this time.

Traffic is being diverted at Orange Avenue and Center Street is closed east and westbound at the railroad tracks.

A spokesperson for Jupiter Police also confirmed these roads are expected to be closed for a significant amount of time as the incident is investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

