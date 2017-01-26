All lanes back open on I-95 SB in Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All lanes back open on I-95 SB in Boynton

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boynton Beach created heavy delays for commuters Thursday morning. 

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:50 a.m. near the Woolbright Road exit and spotted a white car that was flipped on its roof.  Another vehicle went off the road into a ditch. 

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the victims involved only suffered minor injuries.

At 8 a.m., all lanes were back open.

