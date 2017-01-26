Dalia Dippolito in court for hearing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dalia Dippolito in court for hearing

Dalia Dippolito is in court Thursday for a hearing regarding trial transcripts and costs. 

Her retrial in December ended in a mistrial after the six jurors were split -- three found her guilty and three found her not guilty.

Dippolito's attorney said Jan. 10 they will not seek a change of venue for her third trial.

On Jan. 20, a judge said her third trial in the case will begin on June 2.

